Zcash (ZEC) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $785.50 million and $64.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $50.32 or 0.00245479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00084180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,610,138 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.