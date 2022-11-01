ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $460,532.81 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

