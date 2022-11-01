Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $42.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.