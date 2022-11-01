Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $73,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

