ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

