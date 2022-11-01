ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.21 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
ZI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
