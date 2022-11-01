Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

NYSE:ZVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,469. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

