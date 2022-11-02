1,270 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,861. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average of $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

