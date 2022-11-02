1ST Source Bank Acquires 213 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

