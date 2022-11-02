1ST Source Bank Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.