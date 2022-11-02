1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.