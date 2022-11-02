1ST Source Bank Buys 819 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

