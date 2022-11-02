1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.