1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

