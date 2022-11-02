32,949 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 247,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,374,270. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

