38,865 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,865 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.91. 56,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,343. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

