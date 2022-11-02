3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $2,119,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

