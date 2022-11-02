3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $2,119,217. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

