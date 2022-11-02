400 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.25. 30,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

