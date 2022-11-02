44,284 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 147,129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.