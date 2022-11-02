735 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $203.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

