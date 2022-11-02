7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $4.72 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and $26,853.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00023062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.64865189 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,824.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

