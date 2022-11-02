7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.54 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00023104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $76.54 million and $27,045.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.64865189 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,824.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.