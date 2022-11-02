949 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,204. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

