Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s 8th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. 82,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

