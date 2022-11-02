Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. 60,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

