AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.01 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $14.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

ABBV stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.