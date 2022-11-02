ABCMETA (META) Price Down 3.3% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $113.80 million and $13,052.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00111145 USD and is up 13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,308.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

