Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 173.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Abiomed by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 534.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

