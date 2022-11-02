abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.93. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 450,233 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

