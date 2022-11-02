abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.93. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 450,233 shares.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 3.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
