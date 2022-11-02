abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,509 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.84% of Hanesbrands worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 711,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 238,275 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 121.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

