abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Blackstone worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

