abrdn plc Has $31.23 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.