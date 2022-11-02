abrdn plc Purchases 14,912 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

abrdn plc raised its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,225 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.86% of Altair Engineering worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,901 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

