abrdn plc Purchases 90,121 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,121 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 22.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,798.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,260 shares of company stock worth $8,881,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

