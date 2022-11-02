abrdn plc Purchases 9,591 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

abrdn plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

