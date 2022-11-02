abrdn plc Sells 155,002 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,002 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.60% of Helios Technologies worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203,964 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

