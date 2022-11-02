abrdn plc Sells 21,491 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $37,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

