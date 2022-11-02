abrdn plc Sells 868,445 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,445 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 6.33% of The Shyft Group worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

