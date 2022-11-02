Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 537 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 35,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

