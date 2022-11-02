Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 5,006 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

NFLX traded down $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,389,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.