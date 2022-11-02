Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $561,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. 2,150,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,419,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

