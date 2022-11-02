Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Ali Pervaiz Sells 13,198 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $26,527.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at $350,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Accuray Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 203,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 103.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

