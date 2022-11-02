Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $122,646.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006804 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005588 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

