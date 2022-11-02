ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACM Research by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,383,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of ACMR opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

