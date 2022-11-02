Adeia (ADEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia Trading Up 3.1 %

ADEA stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Adeia has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADEA. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

