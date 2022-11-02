Adshares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $635,184.00 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00008301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and $635,184.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002439 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,623 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

