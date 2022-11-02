Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

