Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

AMD stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,419,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

