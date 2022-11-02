Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

AMD stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.